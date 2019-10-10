First PREMIER Bank Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 456,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,490,000 after buying an additional 87,732 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 106,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 256,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.61. 3,382,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,375. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.34. The firm has a market cap of $338.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

