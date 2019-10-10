First PREMIER Bank Has $5.83 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up about 3.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 496.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 146,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.95. 142,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,843. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $66.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $925,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

