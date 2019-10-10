First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.72, approximately 107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 142,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

