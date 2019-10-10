Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Fluidigm posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a negative net margin of 57.48%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Shares of FLDM stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,358. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $290.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

In other news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 83,728 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $962,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel D. Colella acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $95,460 and have sold 1,456,923 shares worth $12,002,797. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 86.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,902,000 after buying an additional 2,293,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $24,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 84.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,160,000 after buying an additional 1,711,187 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $13,875,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 146.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,030,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 612,774 shares during the last quarter.

Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

