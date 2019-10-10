Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTS. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Fortis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,066. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. Fortis has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortis by 27.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fortis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

