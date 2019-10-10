Founders Capital Management Cuts Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Founders Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 83.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,720 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $60,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 39.2% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $68,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.49. 30,059,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,074,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $265.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DZ Bank raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.32.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $63,527.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

