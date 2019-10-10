Founders Capital Management Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 93,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 174,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

SPSB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

