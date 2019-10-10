Founders Capital Management Has $43,000 Holdings in T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 183.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in T2 Biosystems were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 234,369 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 7,546.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 722,822 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. 14,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. T2 Biosystems Inc has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.94% and a negative net margin of 722.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut T2 Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

