FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.68

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $4.16. FreightCar America shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 237 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FreightCar America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The stock has a market cap of $54.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $73.66 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

