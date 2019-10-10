Friendz Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Friendz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, HitBTC, DragonEX and IDEX. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $41,751.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00203315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.01029680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00088392 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,504,866 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.