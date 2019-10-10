Fruth Investment Management Sells 65 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 173.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,551. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.22.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

