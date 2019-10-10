FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00016145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $53.19 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00040164 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $535.55 or 0.06234645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039535 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 349,226,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,353,930 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

