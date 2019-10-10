Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of FTEK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 144,834 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 28,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 123,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

