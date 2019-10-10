Function X Achieves Market Cap of $13.74 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $13.74 million and $2.15 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033818 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00089558 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00126986 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,543.25 or 1.00053392 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000724 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,363,190 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.