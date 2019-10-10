Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Galaxy Gaming Inc (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.83. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Galaxy Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $32.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a net margin of 13.69%.

About Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

