Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Trading Down 13.6%

Galenfeha Inc (OTCMKTS:GLFH) shares were down 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 36,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 174,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH)

Galenfeha, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on developing technologies for engineering, manufacturers, and product life cycles; and exploring investments in private and public sectors. Previously, the company provided engineering services and alternative power products primarily to natural gas producers and various industries in Texas and Louisiana.

