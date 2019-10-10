Game.com (GTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Game.com token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, HADAX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $1.05 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official website for Game.com is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com.

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX, BitForex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

