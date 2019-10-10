GameCredits (GAME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $74,944.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $74,944.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges including BitBay, Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00677259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012950 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, BitBay, Poloniex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Crex24, Upbit, Coinrail and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.