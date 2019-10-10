Genaro Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $298,908.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Genaro Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, CoinMex and BigONE. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $298,908.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00039396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.53 or 0.06358545 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016132 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,515,827 tokens. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE, Allcoin, Bibox, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Huobi, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

