Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. Noble Financial set a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $397.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.04. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $41.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

