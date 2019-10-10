Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Noble Financial set a $18.00 target price on Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 3,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,206. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $41.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 144,439 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $28,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 121.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

