Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Purchases New Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 101.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Corteva by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy P. Glenn bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.52 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CTVA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,594. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.52.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.