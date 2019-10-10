Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 30,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 64,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $108.24. 108,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,985. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.48.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

