Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,614,000 after acquiring an additional 688,375 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $117,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,451,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,031,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $249.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

