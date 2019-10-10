Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $260.38 million, a P/E ratio of 80.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.05. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 499,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 112,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

