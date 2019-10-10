Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 21,182 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day moving average is $154.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.31.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $25,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,699.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $225,887.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,339 shares of company stock valued at $42,770,272 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

