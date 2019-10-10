Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $33.61 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. ValuEngine raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

