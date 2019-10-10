Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 19,344 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,344 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.04.

CSCO traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,080,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

