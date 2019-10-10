Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 3,513 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,242 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $41,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 688,132 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 241,782 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 99,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 57,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.74.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,620. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

