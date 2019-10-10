Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,326,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,516 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $59,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. 2,845,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,344,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

