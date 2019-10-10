Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.05

Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $2.94. Goldplat shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 29,969 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $4.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.05.

Goldplat Company Profile (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company produces and recovers gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It also engages in the exploration and development of Kilimapesa gold mine located in South Western Kenya.

