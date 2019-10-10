Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,928 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 4.94% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.13. 22,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,886. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

