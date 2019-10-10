GreenMed (GRMD) Trading 208.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. GreenMed has a total market cap of $3,897.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GreenMed has traded up 208.9% against the dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00202967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.01028675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029902 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00087931 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

