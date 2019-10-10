GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get GreenSky alerts:

GSKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point set a $7.00 price target on shares of GreenSky and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of GreenSky from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price target on shares of GreenSky and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.16.

GSKY opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.31. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 93.12%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.