GridCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,801.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $1,801.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

