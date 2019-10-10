Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.48

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and traded as low as $19.26. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 853 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5,488.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

