Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 2,817 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 110.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 49.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after acquiring an additional 502,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $171.10 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.03 and a 200-day moving average of $160.64. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,613,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

