GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 1.88

Headlines about GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GVC earned a daily sentiment score of 1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of GVC stock remained flat at $$9.27 on Thursday. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. GVC has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Separately, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

