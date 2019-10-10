Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hallador Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,481. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Hardie bought 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $99,950.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

