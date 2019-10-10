Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDI opened at C$11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.36. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$15.92.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$304.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$306.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.