Hardy Reed LLC Buys 4,181 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,095. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $94.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.24.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.744 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

