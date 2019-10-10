Hardy Reed LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.2% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cabana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,620.2% during the second quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 650,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 645,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,057,000 after acquiring an additional 199,964 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $17,423,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $9,895,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $99.68. 9,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,712. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $103.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.9558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

