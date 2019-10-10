HashCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $44.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00040234 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.57 or 0.06400651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00039459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016170 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.