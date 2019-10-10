Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Haynes International stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $429.83 million, a PE ratio of -492.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Haynes International had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $126.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Haynes International’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently -1,257.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

