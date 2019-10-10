HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $656,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,096,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,114,000 after buying an additional 76,650 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 307,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 87,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. 4,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

