Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Limited (LON:HDIV) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 88.93 ($1.16), approximately 165,104 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 279,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $170.66 million and a PE ratio of 23.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Henderson Diversified Income’s dividend payout ratio is 1.05%.

About Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

