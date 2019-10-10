Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €83.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.85 ($107.96).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock traded down €0.64 ($0.74) during trading on Thursday, hitting €92.18 ($107.19). The stock had a trading volume of 574,698 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.51.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

