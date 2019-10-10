Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 501.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Compass Point raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of HONE opened at $10.01 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.99 million, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

