Hexavest Inc. Cuts Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,094 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for 1.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $97,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 812,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 202,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $137,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $107,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,401.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,055 shares of company stock worth $2,884,954 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.44. 66,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,335,186. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

