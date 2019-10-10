Hexavest Inc. Has $41.06 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.02. The stock had a trading volume of 265,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,220. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $208.23 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.09 and its 200 day moving average is $287.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $17,026,600. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $285.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.06.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

